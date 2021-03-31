Hero ISL season 7 ends with high viewership & increased brand activations

These brand stories are proof of what an association with a league like Hero ISL could turn out. Additionally, Hero ISL broadcasting is not just limited to metros, but a substantial viewership comes from tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. West Bengal has shown exponential growth with ATK Mohun Bagan FC and SC East Bengal both being local teams. There has been an acceptance for ATK and the historic rivalry of MB/EB has brought with it a plethora of enthusiastic fans. West Bengal continues to grow >50% with Kolkata growing at 85%. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are emerging as promising markets for the league this season with massive growth across these states. This is indicative of growing acceptance of the league in non-football bastion markets which partner brands could leverage and reach out to.