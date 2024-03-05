FSSAI confirms McDonald’s India uses 100% real cheese

Saurabh Kalra, MD, McDonald's India (W&S) said, “The clean chit we have received from FSSAI, the India’s apex food safety standards regulator, affirms that our products contain 100% Real cheese, sourced from globally renowned suppliers. The recent tests conducted by NABL-accredited labs also validate this and the fact that our products do not contain any cheese analogues or substitutes. Since the inception of our operations in 1996, we have maintained a steadfast commitment to the highest levels of food quality. We assure our customers and stakeholders that all our products are crafted with genuine, quality ingredients without any compromises whatsoever.”