PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made from 100% recycled plastic

George Kovoor, senior vice president, beverages and sustainability, PepsiCo India said, "We are encouraged by the measures taken by the Government to promote a circular economy in India. We are proud to launch the 100% rPET bottles of Pepsi Black. This an important milestone in our sustainability journey, backed by our intent to create a positive value chain and this launch is yet another step in that direction. We shall learn and evolve as we continue our endeavors to build a robust ecosystem while expanding the use of recycled content in our packaging.”