Tata Consumer Products forays into cold pressed oils category

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, today announced its entry into the premium and rapidly growing category of Cold Pressed Oils. Tata Consumer Products is launching a range of 100% pure and unrefined cold pressed oils under its brand ‘Tata Simply Better’
The Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils collection features four flavoursome variants, each carefully crafted to offer excellent quality and taste:
Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil
Cold Pressed Mustard Oil
Cold Pressed Sesame (Gingelly) Oil
Cold pressed oils have gained immense popularity due to their numerous health benefits and distinctive flavour profiles. Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils are meticulously extracted using
"We are thrilled to introduce Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils, a step towards transforming the way consumers approach their cooking habits," said Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods- India, Tata Consumer Products. "By entering this category, we are aiming to redefine the norms and create a positive impact on the choices consumers make for their well-being. We understand the growing demand for nourishing alternatives and aim to provide an exceptional range of edible oils that not only helps promote overall well-being but also enhance the taste of your everyday meals. Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils embody our promise of quality and purity, making them an essential addition to every household. This strategic launch not only reinforces Tata Consumer Products' position as a leading F&B company but also strengthens our portfolio by offering consumers nourishing options that they can trust and rely on."
Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils are derived from A1 Grade Ingredients, carefully selected to ensure the premium quality and consistency.
Tata Simply Better forayed into the plant-based category with the launch of its plant-based protein products last year. This move has solidified Tata Consumer Products' commitment to providing high-quality products in line with consumer preferences. The launch of Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils represents another milestone for Tata Consumer Products, further strengthening its promise of delivering “For Better” products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.
The Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils, made from 100% pure and unrefined ingredients, can be conveniently purchased from all major online marketplaces and the official Tata Simply Better website. These oils are competitively priced, with a range spanning from Rs. 325 to Rs. 699.