Tata Consumer Products forays into cold pressed oils category

"We are thrilled to introduce Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils, a step towards transforming the way consumers approach their cooking habits," said Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods- India, Tata Consumer Products. "By entering this category, we are aiming to redefine the norms and create a positive impact on the choices consumers make for their well-being. We understand the growing demand for nourishing alternatives and aim to provide an exceptional range of edible oils that not only helps promote overall well-being but also enhance the taste of your everyday meals. Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils embody our promise of quality and purity, making them an essential addition to every household. This strategic launch not only reinforces Tata Consumer Products' position as a leading F&B company but also strengthens our portfolio by offering consumers nourishing options that they can trust and rely on."