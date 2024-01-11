Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch: Report

Mike Hopkins, the executive overseeing those divisions, has issued a memo to employees notifying them about the job reductions.
Amazon is set to reduce its workforce by hundreds in the Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios division. The announcement, made by executive Mike Hopkins in an email, outlines the elimination of 'several hundred roles', as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.
These cuts follow a series of layoffs by Amazon, which saw over 25,000 employees let go in 2023. Additionally, both Prime Video and Amazon MGM experienced mass layoffs in early 2023.
Amazon has also disclosed plans to cut more than 500 jobs at Twitch, the popular livestreaming platform among gamers.
Hopkins emphasised that the company opted to implement cuts to "prioritise investments for the long-term success of our business."
“Throughout the past year, we’ve looked at nearly every aspect of our business with an eye towards improving our ability to deliver even more breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports in a personalized, easy to use entertainment experience for our global customers. As a result, we’ve identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact," the note reads.
The decision comes right before Amazon is set to introduce ads on Prime Video, asking users to pay an additional $3 per month to opt out.