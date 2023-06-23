Amazon India announces Small Business Days to support small sellers

The previous edition of Small Business Day, held in July 2021, witnessed remarkable success for sellers across India. Over 55,000 sellers from both metro and non-metro cities received orders from more than 4,000 pin codes, while approximately 63 percent of these sellers hailed from non-metro areas. Notably, nearly 2,000 sellers achieved their highest sales ever during this event. Customers from over 100 cities embraced the convenience and safety of shopping from their local neighbourhood stores through the Local Shops on Amazon program. Small Business Days 2023 is part of Amazon India's ongoing efforts to amplify sales opportunities for small sellers, supported by increased visibility on the platform. Over the past few years, Amazon has taken a host of measures to help sellers including simplified policies on reimbursements and performance metrics, and more.