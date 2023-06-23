Amazon India announces Small Business Days to support small sellers

Amazon Small Business Days 2023 will start from midnight on June 24th, 2023, until 11:59 pm on June 27th, 2023.
Amazon India is back with its annual celebration of Small Business Days 2023 (SBD) to help emerging and small sellers showcase their wide range of products and boost their business on the occasion of World MSME Day. The sale will commence from midnight on June 24th, 2023, until 11:59 pm on June 27th, 2023.The four-day online sale event helps generate customer demand for the unique and differentiated selection of products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans & weavers, and local shops.
During the sale event, small businesses will get an opportunity to showcase their unique collection and the customers will have the opportunity to explore an array of exciting deals and offers across various categories. From home décor and apparel to luxury beauty, kitchen supplies, regional handicrafts, and more, the special themed stores on the marketplace will showcase a diverse selection of products. Whether customers are looking to purchase home essentials, comfort food or heritage handloom weaves straight from regional weavers, Small Business Days will have the widest selection on offer for everyone. Customers can save more with 10% cashback up to INR 100 powered by Amazon Pay for purchases made from participating small businesses.
“On the occasion of World MSME Day, I take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the entire team of Amazon.in for its contribution towards the development of small businesses via e-commerce by driving the growth of the digital economy. I am sure together we can further power India’s equitable growth trajectory”, said Shri. Narayan Rane, Hon’ble Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.
“Small businesses are the engine of the Indian economy and Amazon is committed to enabling them in expanding their addressable market across the country and the world,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India. “With over 1.2 MM sellers connecting with their customers through Amazon, Small Business Days 2023 will provide Indian shoppers a unique opportunity to discover a wide selection of products from emerging Indian sellers, and support the growth of Indian start-ups, local shops, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers,” added Amit Nanda.
The readiness of MSMEs to embrace digital innovation and thrive in the market exemplifies India's commitment to fostering start-ups, empowering small businesses, artisans, and women entrepreneurs. This aligns perfectly with Amazon.in, which offers a comprehensive toolkit and platform to establish a supportive ecosystem that encourages innovation and facilitates growth. Amazon’s range of flagship programs, including Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad, Local Shops, collectively contribute to enabling MSMEs and in creating a shared impact.
As a business-friendly marketplace, Amazon has consistently strived to empower MSMEs with a one-stop platform. With a vast selection of over 20 crore GST-enabled products spanning across various top categories, Amazon caters to the unique business requirements of MSMEs. During this Small Business Day, customers can avail Golden Hour Deals at 8pm every day with attractive discounts up to 50% for up to 1 month starting from 24th June. Customers can enjoy these top deals from sellers on a wide range of products across laptops, appliances, home, kitchen supplies and more.
The previous edition of Small Business Day, held in July 2021, witnessed remarkable success for sellers across India. Over 55,000 sellers from both metro and non-metro cities received orders from more than 4,000 pin codes, while approximately 63 percent of these sellers hailed from non-metro areas. Notably, nearly 2,000 sellers achieved their highest sales ever during this event. Customers from over 100 cities embraced the convenience and safety of shopping from their local neighbourhood stores through the Local Shops on Amazon program. Small Business Days 2023 is part of Amazon India's ongoing efforts to amplify sales opportunities for small sellers, supported by increased visibility on the platform. Over the past few years, Amazon has taken a host of measures to help sellers including simplified policies on reimbursements and performance metrics, and more.