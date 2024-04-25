As Google’s cookie phase-out hits a snag, data vendors won’t mind the delay

In the light of consistent postponements at the hands of Google, and the CMA concerns surrounding the Sandbox, Tejinder Gill, the general manager for India at The Trade Desk, has emphasised the ongoing opportunity for industry innovation in improving identity on the open internet.

The Trade Desk, a technology company specialising in digital advertising solutions, operates a demand-side platform (DSP) that enables advertisers to execute targeted campaigns across various digital channels. Google's introduction of the Privacy Sandbox, could impact The Trade Desk's operations, particularly concerning its reliance on third-party cookies for targeting and measurement.