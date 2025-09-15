Five years of reels: How Instagram’s algorithm became India’s tastemaker

Five years ago, Instagram Reels slid into India’s feed as a fun experiment. Today, it’s the country’s default scroll. Its big break came in 2020, when TikTok was banned in India and millions of users suddenly went looking for their next short-video fix.

A new Ipsos-Meta study shows that 92% of Indian users prefer Reels over other short-form formats, and the feature now accounts for nearly half of all time spent on Instagram.

Globally, Reels are reshared more than 4.5 billion times each day, with India at the forefront, generating the highest volume of Reels weekly and hosting the largest creator community on Instagram.

The cultural impact of Reels is evident in viewing preferences. Consumption of Reels is 40% greater for fashion content, 20% higher for beauty, and 16% more for music and movies when compared to competing platforms, as per the study.

But the format has also become a playground for travel, finance, fitness, spirituality, and even advocacy content. As Saugato Bhowmik, Director – Auto, CPG & D2C, Meta India, puts it: “Reels today span across both Instagram and Facebook, powering massive cultural change.”

AI: The unseen DJ of the timeline

So why has Reels become such a habit? The short answer: Meta’s AI.

More than 60% of the content that users encounter on Instagram and Facebook is recommended by AI, rather than coming directly from the accounts they follow.

The algorithmic matchmaking drives the "engagement flywheel", transforming casual scrolling into deeply ingrained habits.

As Bhowmik explains, “It’s like waking up in the morning and instinctively checking your phone. Whether you’re commuting, in a meeting, or winding down at night, Reels have become as habitual as breathing.”

Saugato Bhowmik, Director – Auto, CPG & D2C, Meta India

AI doesn’t just serve content; it also shapes creation. Music suggestions, editing prompts, and even distribution are AI-powered. The result: easier tools for creators, broader discovery for users, and sharper ROI for brands.

No wonder Instagram Reels delivers 33% higher engagement for creators compared to other platforms, and India has emerged as Meta’s global leader in AI usage.

Genres beyond dances and memes

If Reels began as a playground for dances and memes, its genre library now resembles India’s OTT menus.

While fashion, beauty, music, and movies remain popular, users are also consuming content related to travel, fitness, sports, spirituality, finance, tech, and advocacy.

The outcome is a diverse array of content, featuring motivational hacks alongside sneaker unboxings and Korean "glass skin" tutorials.

This explosion of genres is also shattering stereotypes. Women are not only watching beauty and wellness content; they are also engaging with sports. Men aren’t just hooked on cricket; they’re also exploring grooming and skincare content.

As Bhowmik puts it, “It’s a multi-interest world. The AI doesn’t box you in—it expands your horizons.”

Attention as the new currency

For brands, that habit is gold. Reels ads deliver 2x stronger recall and 4x better message association than long-form video ads, with studies showing 4x higher attention per second compared to rival short-form platforms.

That’s why both FMCG giants (HUL, L’Oréal, Mondelez) and digital-first upstarts (Mamaearth, Pilgrim, Snitch, Rare Rabbit) are designing campaigns with Reels at the centre. Brands as diverse as Hyundai, India Gate Basmati and Myntra are also baking this format into their media plans.

Hyundai used click-to-WhatsApp ads on Reels, achieving a 52% higher journey completion rate and 2x more engagement than benchmarks.

India Gate saw a 12-point jump in unaided recall after a celebrity-led packaging launch on Reels.

Myntra recorded a 9% lift in ROAS by adding Reels to catalogue campaigns.

Beyond Gen Z: Reels as cultural infrastructure

Reels may have started as a Gen Z playground, but it’s now India’s cultural front door.

Ipsos’ research shows consumption cutting across life stages from college students to middle-aged professionals in a country of 800 million+ internet users, the world’s cheapest data, and single-TV households.

The smartphone has become an entertainment hub, and Reels is its most popular channel.

Along the way, it has also become a discovery engine: 80% of Indians say they find new brands on Meta platforms, and with half of Instagram time now spent on video, Reels is where trends are born, brands break through, and culture loops on repeat.

If Reels is the stage, Meta AI is the director, sound engineer, and spotlight operator rolled into one – the invisible infrastructure that makes it personal, sticky, and cultural.