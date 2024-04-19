Focused on content that AI can’t create: ImagesBazaar’s CEO Sandeep Maheshwari

He says, “There are some things that AI can do and some things that AI can't do. Or things AI can do but you cannot use them legally. For instance, if you go on any of the AI platforms and start creating images, you can use them for your own purposes. You cannot use it commercially. For that, you’ll require the model release form. You need to check whether that image resembles someone or not. That's the grey area where AI is currently at, and there are a lot of cases where you’ll find that AI images have violated the rights of so many people.”