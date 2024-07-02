Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and now Meta: Are consumers lost for AI choices?

There is a lot of discussion around AI now. Having said that, every other company is trying to create its very own platform. For Meta, the advantage is its enormous user base on its social networking platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram, especially in a country like India. Today, there are still millions of people in the country that don’t even know what AI is. The opportunity for Meta, with its AI being integrated into its social media platforms, is that it can enable the enormous number of its users to try their hands at the AI tool, and perhaps familiarise themselves with the new tech.