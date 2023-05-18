How is Blinkit building recipes using AI

Blinkit is introducing Recipe Rover - a ChatGPT and Midjourney powered engine that suggests recipes and helps find ingredients.
“Aaj kya khana hai?" This is one question that plagues most households every morning. There is always a need to try new flavors, expand our palette and generally try food that is delicious. For those, whose biggest challenge is deciding what gets cooked today, Blinkit is introducing 'Recipe Rover'.
A small team of engineers and a PM at Blinkit has recently built Recipe Rover - a ChatGPT and Midjourney powered engine that suggests recipes and helps find ingredients.
Vaibhav Bhutani, AI product lead, Blinkit, in the brand's blogpost shares, "We wanted to make instant recipes as good a feature as instant delivery. Not only that, we only wanted to show you recipes we know you will be able to make right away (because we have all the ingredients available). But creating this convenience was time-consuming to build: it took us 3-4 hours to build just one recipe page."
He adds, "We were also limited by our understanding of cuisine and event-specific recipes. Regional and festival-specific recipes were an even bigger problem. Over time, there were multiple missed opportunities for us due to the high lead time and lack of context. To solve this, we introduced the AI Recipe Rover."
Recipe Rover is now available to all customers on Blinkit. But, how does this new feature helps consumers?
The feature helps in:
Simplify meal planning: Range of simple recipes with ingredients that can be quickly delivered - all in a few clicks
Occasion-based curation: Mango season - head to the mango recipe corner; Ganesh Utsav - make modak at home
Understand nutritional value: Each recipe also provides information about the macro-nutrients that the meal contains.
Recipe Rover helps the brand generate thousands of recipes in a couple of hours - enabling them to cover a range of recipes in the context of ingredients, events, and festivals at the push of a button.
In the blogpost, Bhutani also mentions that the brand needed more than just well-written scripts. "With the help of Stable Diffusion 1.5 and Midjourney techniques, we crafted visually appealing images for each recipe, perfectly complementing the AI-generated text and offering a glimpse of the final dish. These visuals not only elevated the overall presentation but also helped capture the attention of our customers."
The brand has also added 'Vector search', which plays a crucial role in Recipe Rover's ability to provide customers with an effective way to discover the right ingredients for their recipes.