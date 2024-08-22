Kerala Police issues notices to Google and Meta to crack down on online gambling

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The police urges people to immediately call on the number 1930 if they suspect a financial fraud taking place.
The Kerala police has asked Google to take down apps from the Play Store that are selling fake online lottery apps using the state's lottery name.
As per a press release from the State Police Media Centre (SPMC) on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the Kerala police also sent a notice to Meta, asking it to remove ads for these fake lotteries from Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
The release added that the police acted on te same after cyber patrols found that 60 fake lottery apps, 25 fake Facebook profiles, and 20 websites were involved in the scam. It said that stringent legal action will be taken against those who are behind the fraud.
The police explained that fake ads for 'Kerala Megamillion Lottery' and 'Kerala Summer Season Dhamaka' have been circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram. These ads falsely claim that people can buy state-run lotteries online.
People are also receiving messages on their phones claiming that the Kerala government has started an online lottery, where on spending Rs 40, one can get a chance to win up to Rs 12 crore. When someone sends Rs 40 to the number mentioned in the message, they receive a fake lottery ticket image on WhatsApp.
After the draw time is over, the scammers send fake results showing that the ticket has won a prize of Rs 5 lakh, according to the release.
Subsequently, someone claiming to be a government representative calls on the phone and asks the 'ticket holder' to transfer a certain amount to a bank account towards 'GST' and 'stamp duty' to receive the prize money, it said.
After the initial payment is made, they ask for more money, claiming that the RBI is holding the prize. "Victims are provided with artificially produced documents and videos to make every step seem believable," the SPMC release said.
The police have urged the public to be cautious of online lottery scams and to call 1930 immediately if they suspect any financial fraud.