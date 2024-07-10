Spotify expands revamped Spotify for Podcasters app to all creators, unveils comments

The update also introduces a new comments feature, evolving from the previously implemented Q&A functionality. Creators can now manage, like, and reply to comments directly from the app, fostering a more interactive and engaging relationship with their listeners. Listeners can leave comments on the Spotify mobile app, and creators can manage these interactions via the new Comments tab, which allows for approving, liking, replying, deleting, or reporting comments, as well as blocking users if necessary.