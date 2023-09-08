Star Sports and Meta's WhatsApp spotlight athlete privacy with 'Privacy Unplugged'

Kingshuk Mitra, head – ad sales, Star Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with WhatsApp (Meta): "This marks our third collaboration with Meta, and we're excited to be associating with WhatsApp for the ongoing 'Privacy Unplugged' series. We've brought on board a few highly regarded sports stars to emphasise the importance of privacy in today's interconnected world. Star Sports' extensive reach of 30 million fans across social media platforms enables WhatsApp to effectively spread the campaign's message. This content series also lays the groundwork for potential collaborations with other brands, allowing us to craft compelling stories that deeply connect with our audience."