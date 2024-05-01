TV Networks revolutionise sports broadcasting with AI

“So a lot of it actually comes together for an event and then moves away and then comes back again. However, post Covid we saw that a lot of them did not come back. It is true that the industry has been struggling for good talent. This is also a very physically demanding category so this is why we are always looking for younger talent to come in. What is happening in India is that we are still a three network landscape and a lot of these events happen back-to-back. Either we have a lot of people who can be given different projects. Unfortunately, that is not happening. The same guys are moving from one project to another, not giving them enough time to come up with really creative stuff,” he explains.