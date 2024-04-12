Valor Casino promotes itself with Virat Kohli & Ranveer Allahbadia's deepfake videos

The Indian government has been vigilant about combating the misuse of deepfake content. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Information Technology, emphasised the seriousness of the issue, highlighting that existing regulations under Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of IT Rules, 2021, already cover deepfakes. He announced that an advisory on deepfakes has been prepared and will be issued to all tech firms, stressing the need for full enforcement by online platforms.