YouTube is experimenting with picture-in-picture ads for live streaming

YouTube has stated that the new ad format will be available on selected live streams within the app.
YouTube is experimenting with a new ad format for live streams, introducing picture-in-picture mid-roll ads that will begin to appear in eligible broadcasts.
“YouTube is experimenting with Picture in Picture for live mid-rolls. Some viewers on select devices will begin to see the new ad format in the coming months, allowing creators to run ads without disrupting the live stream!” as per Youtube.
In September 2023, YouTube launched its first test of mid-roll ads for live streams, featuring a countdown timer to help viewers and streamers anticipate the upcoming ad. It also included a delay option, allowing creators to prevent ads from appearing at inconvenient moments.
With a less disruptive format, concerns about ad interruptions are reduced. While these ads may not be as effective for advertisers, they could better fit the live-stream format, offering more opportunities to engage with audiences without causing annoyance.
Mid-roll ads in live streams have proven beneficial for creators. YouTube reports that those using automated live mid-roll ads have experienced an average increase of over 20% in instream ad revenue per hour.
This updated format is likely to attract interest and could be a significant incentive for more streamers to enable ads, enhancing YouTube's advertising opportunities.
Overall, it's an intriguing experiment.