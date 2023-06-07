Are brand integrations within video games picking up in India?

"The future of Gaming as a media in India is going to be significant. But we do have some distance to cover to make the brands understand the nuances. We’ve seen brand interest increasing, but the conversion rate is still low. The core issue that we’ve identified is that gaming has to move from being at the fringe of the marketing mix to its core. At the moment, we’re seeing brands coming in to seek opportunities quite late. So, not much can be done by that time.”