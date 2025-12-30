How brands can win India’s $2 trillion Gen Z opportunity in 2026

As we look towards 2026, the Indian digital landscape is no longer just about the 'next hundred million’ users; it's about the next trillion moments of connection.

Imagine a sea of glowing screens fleeting across a crowded Mumbai local, or a quiet corner of a cafe in Indore where a group of friends aren’t talking but ‘sharing’ building moments of real connections through quick, visual interactions.

For the Indian marketer, the coming year promises to be a masterclass in blending culture with commerce. Success will belong to the brands that stop chasing broad impressions and start winning in these ‘inner circles’, where a single shared snap carries more importance.

Meeting the ‘fluid’ Indian Gen Z

The biggest mistake a brand can make is trying to box the Indian Gen Z into a single channel.

This generation is fundamentally fluid, and they live in a 'phygital' reality. They move through the world and the web simultaneously, often engaging with multiple screens at once, watching a high-stakes match on the TV while actively conversing with friends, checking live stats, or firing off emojis to express a split-second emotion.

For brands, this means advertising can no longer be a static destination; it must be a meaningful intervention in their natural flow.

The most successful campaigns next year will be those that meet them in these blended moments, whether through a map-based discovery of a nearby store or a sponsored Snap that lands directly in their chatbox precisely when it matters the most.

Winning through ‘participatory culture’

The era of the brand-as-broadcaster is fading fast. Gen Z doesn’t want to sit through your ad; they want to step in—much like using an AR lens or remixing a brand moment into something they can share with friends.

The most effective brands are moving away from releasing 'finished’ commercials and instead putting out creative building blocks: lenses, music snippets, templates, and visual cues designed for participation.

Success in this world is no longer solely based on impressions, but rather on the number of individuals who choose to collaborate with your brand. When a brand moves from ‘talking at them’ to ‘creating with them’, it moves from the ad break into the group chat.

From digital natives to ‘visual natives’

For India’s nearly 400 million Gen Z, the camera has officially replaced the keyboard, and the image has become the primary syntax of our lives. This is not just a change in habit; it's a structural evolution of how they exist. They don't just consume content; they inhabit it. To them a text message feels static, while a video or an AR message makes them feel alive.

This demands a fundamental shift in the marketers' mindset. When nearly 80% of a generation are more engaged by the visual over the verbal, traditional 'broadcasting' starts to fall on deaf ears.

To resonate in 2026, brands must learn to speak this new dialect fluently. It is no longer about placing an ad next; it is about becoming a part of the visual vocabulary that Gen Z lives by every single day. If you aren’t visible in their language, you simply aren’t heard.

The rise of immersive commerce

Nearly 77% of Gen Z consumers find AR and immersive visuals more engaging when interacting with brands, signalling a clear shift in how discovery and purchase decisions are made. Brands are responding by embedding commerce directly into visual experiences, whether it’s trying on a lipstick from the comfort of home, discovering a new product through an AR lens, or exploring a catalogue without ever leaving the conversation.

Forward-looking players across quick commerce, e-commerce, and beauty, including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Swiggy Instamart, and others, are moving beyond simply displaying products to enabling visual discovery.

They recognise that for India’s nearly 400 million Gen Z, the path to purchase can no longer be linear or static; it must be as interactive, immersive, and intuitive as the conversations that lead them there.

The future of marketing in India is being shaped one snap, one share, and one moment at a time. As Gen Z continues to blur the lines between communication, creativity, and commerce, brands must rethink how they engage – moving faster, thinking visually, and building for participation.

Those that embrace this shift won’t just keep pace with a new generation; they’ll help co-create the culture that defines it.

(Our guest author, Neha Jolly Sawhney, is the Head of Ad Revenue-India at Snap Inc.)