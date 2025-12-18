How falling TV ad volumes are creating a new growth moment for marketers

India’s television advertising volumes declined by 10% between January and September 2025 (TAM AdEx). On paper, that looks like a slowdown. But from where I sit, the present is actually one of the most important reset moments for marketers in years. The shift away from traditional TV is forcing brands to rethink, re-evaluate, and redesign how they connect with modern India.

Audiences today are fluid. They stream, swipe, scroll, and binge. India alone clocked 21.5 billion hours of premium OTT content in Q2 2025, making it one of the most active streaming markets in Asia. This change is redrawing the rules for reach. The big screen still carries emotional weight, but how we get there is no longer the same.

Digital has become the main stage. It now accounts for 42% to 44% of India’s total ad spend, up from under 25% just a few years ago. Brands are no longer chasing mass exposure. They are chasing intent. They are chasing relevance. They are chasing personalisation. And digital is where all of this comes alive.

For me, the most exciting shift is connected TV. With over 50 million active CTV sets in India and spending growing three to four times faster than traditional TV, it is clear where the future is headed. CTV blends the emotional impact of television with the precision of digital. By 2027, it could form 35 to 42% of all TV ad budgets.

Based on industry conversations and ongoing market observations, this shift is becoming increasingly evident. Clients no longer ask, “What slot should we buy?” They ask, “How do I reach the right person with the right message?” And that is where hyper-personalisation wins. Regional content, cultural relevance, and a focus on language-first storytelling consistently outperform broad, universal campaigns.

We have seen the results ourselves. A festive ad in Marathi will outperform the same creative in Hindi when we target Pune. An influencer’s product demo often delivers more consideration than a prime-time TV spot. When brands shift budgets from blanket television to contextual digital video, they don’t just save money. They gain attention.

Today’s smartest marketers are embracing omnichannel storytelling. A single idea flows from a 30-second CTV film to a reel, to a banner, to a creator’s post. It is cohesive, relevant, and far more powerful than traditional media silos. You are not buying impressions anymore. You are building presence.

The 10% dip in TV volumes is not a decline. It is a diversification moment. It is a signal that audiences have evolved, and strategies must evolve with them. This is not the end of television. It is the beginning of more intelligent media planning.

For many agencies, this shift opens up opportunities to create bolder work, deliver stronger ROI, and craft stories that truly resonate. And if anyone is waiting for traditional TV to bounce back, they may be looking at the wrong screen.

(Khushboo Mulani is the Founder and ShEO of Slay Media. She has a background in content writing and digital marketing, having worked with brands across various sectors and led key projects at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.)

