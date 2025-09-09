How real estate marketing is evolving with aspirational homebuyers

The real estate buying journey has undergone a decisive shift. Digital influence and experiential immersion now shape the modern landscape, while traditional marketing remains foundational.

A study by Google and Bain & Company shows that over 80 per cent of buyers start with an online search. Integrated campaigns, influencer-driven storytelling, immersive VR tours, curated lifestyle events and AI-powered recommendations are redefining the connection between developers and potential homebuyers.

Redefined digital touchpoints in real estate

According to ANAROCK’s Pan India Residential Market Viewpoints 2025, home prices across the top Indian cities have appreciated by an impressive 53% over the last five years, including a steep 21% rise in just the past 12 months.

In such a high-stakes environment, the way buyers engage with real estate has undergone a dramatic transformation. Where once the path to property ownership was largely linear and physical, today’s buyers move seamlessly across a rich tapestry of digital and real-world interactions.

Traditional mediums like newspaper ads, glossy brochures and guided site visits continue to play a key role, but digital platforms from property portals and developer websites to social media have emerged as equally critical in today’s property-buying journey.

The ANAROCK Indian Residential Market Annual Update reinforces that in today’s competitive landscape, immersive digital touchpoints are no longer optional. For developers, they have become indispensable levers to build trust, spark aspiration and forge an emotional connection with buyers long before they set foot onsite.

These digital engagement channels no longer simply list projects. They immerse potential buyers through VR walkthroughs, 3D floor plans and interactive tools that allow them to explore spaces with a sense of realism from the comfort of their homes.

AI-backed recommendations further personalise this journey, ensuring homebuyers discover properties aligned with their aspirations and preferences.

Influence of digital storytelling

In today’s real estate market, a growing wave of Gen Z homebuyers is entering with aspirational outlooks and discerning preferences, reshaping how developers engage with consumers.

Gen Z views homeownership as an extension of identity and lifestyle. Knight Frank’s upcoming 2025 report, “Beyond Bricks: The Pulse of Buying Home”, reveals that 71% of Indian Gen Z respondents now prefer owning a home over renting, while more than 36% of urban Gen Z buyers are already actively seeking properties which not only meet global standards but also align with their personal lifestyle needs.

This is a clear indication of a generational shift in mindset and aspiration.

For this cohort, owning a home is deeply intertwined with self-expression. Social media and digital platform testimonial-based shorts not only inform their decisions but also actively shape their priorities, often nudging them toward larger, more spacious homes over centrally located ones.

Digital influencers who blend aspiration with authenticity have become trusted voices within their lifestyle ecosystems, shaping credibility, brand awareness and ultimately purchase intent.

For visually attuned Gen Z buyers, video-first engagement on platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, Reels and micro-blogs are not just sources of information but powerful tools of persuasion, where aesthetic narratives and immersive content shape perceptions and drive aspiration.

Branding as the new frontline

Developers are increasingly leveraging tools like app-based gated community notifications, like MyGate, as well as cinema ads, mall activations and cross-brand experiences.

These initiatives echo digital-first campaigns with tactile brand activation, ensuring consistent and multi-channel engagement across the buyer journey.

While traditional mediums continue to matter, modern real estate marketing has evolved into a symphony of digital immersion, celebrity-led launches, influencer storytelling and experiential branding.

Immersive experiences as the new engagement frontier

The parallels between retail and real estate marketing strategies are becoming more defined than ever before, with both sectors embracing immersive experiences as central to consumer engagement.

Shopping malls, once defined by in-mall banners and static displays, now thrive on Instagram reels, influencer tie-ups, flash sale alerts, in-store activations and live event coverage that create both footfall and social buzz.

Seasonal activations ranging from Diwali light trails to Christmas wonderlands and themed atriums are today designed specifically as “Instagrammable” moments that spark emotional resonance and organic sharing.

Real estate developers are taking cues from this playbook, curating on-ground engagement which has also evolved into experiential lifestyle events.

The quintessential example of this shift can be seen in the rise of immersive lifestyle zones and experiential centres which allow potential homebuyers to live the lifestyle being promised, even before moving in.

It is no surprise then that the JLL’s Global Consumer Experience Survey underscores how placing customer experience at the heart of living spaces, while also seamlessly integrating digital and physical layers, is now essential in meeting the evolving consumer aspirations.

From wellness popups and curated art showcases to clubhouse previews, these events are designed not just to showcase floor plans but rather to evoke emotion and lifestyle alignment in the homebuyer.

For the next generation of informed and aspirational homebuyers, the emotional resonance and convenience offered by these new-age touchpoints are invaluable in discovering their dream homes.

(Our guest author, Vidhi Attri is the Head of Marketing at Elan Group, where she leads the vision, strategy and execution of the brand’s marketing initiatives, positioning the group as a frontrunner in luxury real estate.)