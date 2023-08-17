Integrating marketing automation and AI to drive efficiency, scalability

Beyond standardised tasks, advancements in AI are already improving its ability to assist with lead management, which is typically a manual process involving data sorting and analysis. There are already AI tools that help marketers rank and score leads as per defined criteria like engagement level, demographics, etc. and identify those with the greatest conversion potential to prioritise. Further, the unified nature of AI utilising tools like Machine Learning and Predictive Analysis will equip them to process and sift through petabytes of data to recognise patterns in customer data and offer actionable insights faster.