Some early Power Plays from the IPL

Shubman Gill was on a rampage. He had hit the first two balls from R Ashwin’s over for boundaries. The bowler was under pressure. At that moment, his teammate and fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj, ran in from the boundary and whispered a few words in his colleague’s ears. The next ball from Ashwin was wide outside the off-stump. Gill, in his attacking mindset, chased it beyond his crease, and in his eagerness to get to it, found himself stranded outside and duly stumped. The conversation between the two spinners had served up a metaphorical googly.