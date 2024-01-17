The usage of AI in creativity: A key trend to look forward to in 2024

Our guest author explores the transformative role of AI in creativity, projecting a smarter 2024.
Nothing is off limits, no one is left behind and all our imaginations are now fueled by a supercar-like engine with the reliability of a safe family car. As we bid adieu to 2023, let’s ponder over how AI – Artificial Intelligence grew in 2023 and how it can be capitalised on in a smarter way in 2024.
2023 saw Meta working towards a new top-level product group focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI), Google launched Google Bard, Amazon came up with Amazon Bedrock in September 2023 and a few more Generative AI Platforms were announced. Artificial Intelligence or AI today brings in great power and opportunity. AI is not what it was a few years back, the technology is now poised to empower and accelerate creative efforts across the marketing ecosystem.
As a creative professional and an agency head, I foresee the significant impact that AI will have on our research, ideation, content creation, and design abilities. We are not even at the brim of using AI for creativity in its best capacity. The best is yet to come as we anticipate continued advancements and innovations in the realm of AI, propelling us further into a future where creativity knows no bounds.
At What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.), we have used AI in a bunch of roles across functions and noticed it empowered us to deliver better, faster, and more efficient results for our clients. We executed some AI-generated art for brands like JACK&JONES, JACK&JONES Junior & CoinDCX, which were highly engaging.
In 2024, we will see that the gap, which is currently between the final vision and execution, will be bridged by the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI). The dynamic creative landscape of 2024 will witness a revolutionary shift in the process of storyboarding, traditionally reliant on skilled illustrators. AI-powered generative imaging tools will streamline this phase, providing a faster and more accurate translation of creative concepts.
The historical discrepancy between mood boards and final designs will diminish as AI aligns the initial vision with the ultimate artistic realisation. Agencies and marketing leaders will gain independence from expensive research reports and will move to AI for efficient data analysis. The dependence on stock images and references will diminish as AI-driven solutions will enable the swift presentation of ideas in a matter of hours.
Brands will have a plethora of options to connect with the current core audience and also reach out to a new set of target customers. Innovation in creativity will have to increase and there has to be a level up in it. To create a larger buzz and build a strong recall in the customers’ minds, brands/companies will have to channel their usage of AI smartly. A collaborative approach is required to achieve the same.
I have personally witnessed how AI enhances our creative endeavours. It's like having a team of tireless workers, crunching data, analysing trends, generating art and providing insights faster than you can say "data-driven decision-making."
With AI as their trusty sidekick, the team can focus on what they do best—crafting compelling stories that resonate with the audience and deliver bottom-line value for the brand while making the world go WHAT ARE YOU SAYING!?
(Our guest author is Sagar Mehta, Co-founder and Creative Chief of What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.))