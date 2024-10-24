IKEA, creator Anish Bhagat partner to revamp house help Reshma's home

IKEA India recently collaborated with content creator and musician Anish Bhagat to give his house help Reshma’s newly-purchased home a revamp. Reshma is a regular part of the creator's blogs and videos and also has her own YouTube channel. Bhagat, known for creating ‘feel-good’ content on Instagram, recently posted a touching video highlighting Reshma's achievement of buying her own home without any loans, all thanks to her work in content creation.

IKEA, the global home furnishing brand, collaborated with Bhagat and his mother, an interior designer, to transform Reshma’s home using IKEA’s products and create a delightful surprise for her.

The video has received a lot of attention and praise from netizens.

Ikea’s creator strategy in India

Apart from Bhagat, the brand’s Instagram page seems to be filled with collaborations featuring influencers. IKEA has also released the second edition of ‘IKEA My Happy Space’—a series where it collaborates with influencers and celebrities. For example, the brand collaborated with chef Sanjyot Kheer to refresh the design of his studio kitchen. Similarly, the brand partnered with South Indian actress Vithika Sheru, comedian Raghu Gowda, and actress Meghana Raj. The full episodes of the series are uploaded on Bhagat's YouTube channel.

According to the brand, the first season of the series was successful. It achieved over 14 million cumulative views and garnered over 252K engagements by using a multilingual format and diverse focus on the choice of influencers.

The show has been conceptualised by Monk Entertainment and Next Narrative and co-produced with Monk Entertainment and SOL Production.