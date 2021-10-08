Mediclaim Policy vs Health Insurance in india

The significant differences in terms of health insurance and mediclaim policy are as follows:

1. The major difference between both financial instruments is the sum assured in both scenarios. Mediclaim is against specific illnesses and treatments and thus covers only up to Rs 50 Lakhs. In contrast, a health insurance policy covers all types of illness and accidents and thus can offer coverage up to Rs 5 Crore.

2. Health insurance covers the pre and post-treatment expenses as well. In contrast, a mediclaim policy only covers hospitalisation charges and the other charges during the treatment. It does not cover the medicine and checkup expenses, which are considered in a health insurance cover.

3. You can make claims in a mediclaim policy till you exhaust your sum assured. However, in health insurance, a claim can only be made once during the insurance tenure.

4. A mediclaim policy only covers specific illnesses, which are mentioned in the policy terms. In contrast, health insurance covers almost all illnesses except eye, nose, ear, cosmetology, pregnancy, or any pregnancy-related condition. These conditions can only be covered in health insurance if hospitalisation is required with a waiting period of two to three years.

A mediclaim policy covers pre-existing diseases, while it is not covered in health insurance policies.

5. Both mediclaim and health insurance are valid for one year, after which you have to keep renewing it every year as per the government guidelines.

6. Both a mediclaim policy and a Health insurance policy gives you tax benefit under section 80D. You can claim Rs 15,000 annually in your income tax returns as insurance premium paid.

7. Health insurance provides numerous add-ons for policy covers, whereas, in the mediclaim policy, there are no add-ons against the terms and conditions mentioned in your policy.

8. While a health insurance policy is flexible and can be altered according to your needs, a mediclaim policy is not flexible.

9. The plan and features of a mediclaim policy may differ from one insurance company to another. However, the plan and features are the same across insurance companies when it comes to health insurance policies.

10. Both mediclaim policy and the health insurance policy provide bonuses. While a mediclaim policy will offer you discounts, a health insurance policy provides a no claim bonus every year you file no claims.