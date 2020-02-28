Sports television broadcasting is here to stay...

With the IPL ecosystem blooming every season and sporting events proliferating, the claims about the slowdown in sports broadcasting seem fallacious. While, brand clutter is definitely a pressing issue for every marketer, broadcasting on sports provides a solution for that as well. If we were to compare sports with other genres which have about four ad breaks per hour and each ad break can range between 4-10 minutes; it has almost 25-30 commercials being aired during every ad break, the over-crowding is a sure test of patience for the viewers. Whereas, the ad breaks on cricket are less than 60 seconds which accommodates 3 to 4 adverts. This results in the break viewership drop during the IPL airing to about 3-4%, and it is about 35-40% for new channels. While there is no denying the fact that digitalisation is evolving the way content is being consumed, but the interest of both – audience and advertisers – still majorly lies in the popular traditional medium. And as of today, television is still growing and...dominating.