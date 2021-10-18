What's a Family Floater Policy and Why Do You Need It?

What is the need for family health policies in India?

As an all-inclusive policy plan, the Family Floater Policy plan offers several advantages to the policyholder and their families. Some of the essential needs that the policy fulfills are as follows:

• The policy plan offers an entire health coverage plan for the families.

• It ensures Life-long renewability that supports health insurance coverage throughout the life.

• The family health insurance policy plan bears the pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses.

• It ensures relief from Income tax

• One of the best cost-effective health insurance policy plans

• Offers the best facilities for cashless hospitalizations

• Ensures domiciliary and Daycare treatments

• The policy plan supports some cumulative bonuses

• Ambulance Referral Amenities