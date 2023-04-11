With 31% rating growth, IPL on TV Continues to Reign Supreme surpassing all benchmarks pre-pandemic

The opening match of IPL 2023 played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings recorded a significant increase in TV viewership across key markets, audiences and broadcast feeds as per BARC. Star Sports witnessed an enormous 31% growth in TV ratings as the match delivered a TVR of 7.3 with the peak viewership scaling to 10.2 TVR during Dhoni’s batting in the second innings. The reach for the opening match on TV witnessed a 20% growth compared to last year whereas IPL on digital saw a 26% drop in reach for the opening match, as per DATA.AI. Viewer consumption on TV too witnessed a massive uplift of 50% as the live match clocked 8.7 billion minutes whereas the watch time on digital dropped by 30% despite being free to stream.