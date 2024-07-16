Whilter.ai bets big on hyper-customised video content for brand engagement

“Making something hyper-customised is not just about relevance to the individual but also about relevance at the right moment or stage. This approach addresses the challenge of adding value rather than being perceived as spam. Currently, emails and TV are saturated, and social media is nearing saturation. However, inboxes, especially on WhatsApp, are seeing high engagement. There might come a day when this channel also gets saturated, but I am sure a new channel will emerge to reach us,” he asserts.