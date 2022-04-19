Categories and Advertisers grew by 9% and 5% in the last 11 matches of IPL : TAM Sports

Only 4 out of the top 5 categories were common between IPL 14 and 15 in the first 22 matches.
TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research that specializes in measuring the sports sponsorship has released a report on the season 15 of IPL. IPL 15 is being telecast across 21 channels of the Star India network and the report is based on first 22 matches of IPL 15 and for all the channels on which matches are telecasted.
As per the report, on comparing 22 matches from each IPL season, there is an average increase in ad volume per channel by 3% during IPL 15 over IPL 14. While looking at 22 matches of IPL 15, the number of categories and advertisers grew by 9% and 5% in the last 11 matches compared to the first 11 matches.
Among the top 5 categories, 4 categories(e-com gaming, pan masala, e-com wallets and e-com education) were common between IPL 14 and first 22 matches of IPL 15. The 'e-commerce' sector had a strong share in ad volume with 33% share of Ad Volumes in IPL 15. These top 5 categories including e-cpm online shopping together had 40% share of Ad Volumes in IPL 15 in comparison to the top 5 categories which had a 33% share of ad volumes in IPL 14. Meanwhile, the top 5 advertisers contributed a 22% share of Ad Volumes during 22 matches of IPL 15 and Sporta Technologies was the only common advertiser among the top 5 advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14 .
A total of 103 brands advertised on both regional and hindi+english sports channels during first 22 matches of IPL 15. Century Ply was one of the top brands on Hindi+English language Sports channels, whereas 7 Up led the exclusive brands on regional sports channels, while "Dream11.com" was on top among the common brands.