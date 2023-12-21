Cricket Australia brings RISE Worldwide on board for virtual inventory sponsorship sales in India

The sentiment was echoed by Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia again. Virtual inventory provides a canvas for brands to innovatively engage and communicate their brand logo & messaging to the target customer group, specific to each region. This provides an opportunity for Cricket Australia to partner with like-minded brands, as they develop a deeper relationship with the Indian ecosystem. Australian cricket has a vast followership across the globe and through our experience at RISE Worldwide, we hope to unlock more value for Cricket Australia.”