“Customer support a large gap in OTT customer experience”: Hansa Research

The OTT customer experience study identifies areas of improvement in the segment.
Hansa Research has curated a study based on customer experience in OTT media. The study was conducted among approximately 800 OTT subscribers in India administered to a consumer panel – Hansa Cheetah.
The subscribers came from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad (approximate ratio of 75M:25F). Brand Exposure (Used) amongst these subscribers in the last three months included Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, JioTV, Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, and so on.
“Focusing on customer experience now is more critical than ever, with the customers evolving, being more explorative in nature and more ‘polygamous’ in their choice of brands. Today, customer experience is one of the top ranked strategic priority amongst leading companies, especially in markets where there is intense competition,” says Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research Group.
Nijhara adds, “Customer experience includes the entire interaction between the customer and the brand across all touch points. It is the sum total of the entire experience, including everything from purchase, onboarding, usage experience, advertising, content, communication, customer support channels.”
"Loyalty alone is no longer an achievable target for brands in many markets/sectors. This holds true, especially with service providers using a digital platform where onboarding and exiting requires a simple click. The report suggests that, on an average, an OTT consumer had engaged with at least three brands in the space in the last three months. The survey also found that consumption from multiple brands in the OTT space is higher amongst younger adults,” says V. Sudarshan, VP Hansa Research, referring to the OTT CX Study.
Highlights from the study:
OTT services enjoy a strong word of mouth.
59%, or six in 10 customers, strongly advocated for the OTT brand they had used recently.
The market leaders in the Indian OTT space are delivering better on customer expectations as compared to some of the smaller brands in the segment.
‘Content’ is and will continue to drive further improvements in customer experience. ‘Better user interface flexibility and features’, as well as ‘Ease of contacting/accessibility incase of issues’ have been highlighted as other improvement areas.
1 in 2 OTT customers have customer support amongst the Top 3 gaps in their experience.