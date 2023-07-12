Disney exploring strategic options for Star India including JV or sale: WSJ report

Star’s overall revenue for the fiscal year ending September 2023 is expected to drop around 20% to slightly less than $2 billion, the people said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to fall roughly 50% for that time period, from about $200 million last year, they said. It is a sharp decline from Fox’s projections before the deal that Star India would earn $1 billion in Ebitda by 2020.