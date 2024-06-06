Disney+ Hotstar teams up with ShareChat and Moj for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Announcing the partnership, Gaurav Jain, chief business officer, ShareChat and Moj, “Cricket and sports continue to be the biggest passion points for audiences and brands. To be able to provide our fans a top-notch viewing experience during this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in their favorite short-video format, we are excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and bring premium sports content to ShareChat and Moj communities. This also paves way for brands to gain unprecedented exposure to a highly engaged audience, enabling them to reach their target audience in a more impactful and effective manner.”