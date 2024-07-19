Disney Star is the official broadcaster for the ninth edition of ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024

Jay Shah, president, ACC, said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Disney Star as the host broadcaster for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Their dedication to promoting women’s cricket has been instrumental in elevating the sport to new heights. As we look forward to an exciting tournament in Sri Lanka, we believe that Disney Star’s comprehensive and multi-language broadcast will bring the thrill and passion of women’s cricket to millions of fans across India and beyond. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to inspiring the next generation of female cricketers and enhancing the global stature of women’s cricket.”