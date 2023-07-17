FanCode secures exclusive digital rights of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for India

FanCode has acquired the rights from 1Stadia and will livestream all the matches across India on its digital platform.
FanCode, will exclusively livestream the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India. FanCode has acquired the rights from 1Stadia and will livestream all the matches across India on its digital platform. The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20th July 2023, and will take place across nine vibrant cities, showcasing the pinnacle of women's football. The final will take place on August 20.
Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and
FanCode will provide fans with an unparalleled viewing experience, as all 64 matches of the Women's World Cup 2023 will be livestreamed on the platform. Football enthusiasts in India can now enjoy the thrilling action, as well as exclusive match highlights and clips throughout the competition.
Yannick Colaco, co-founder & CEO of FanCode, said, "We are excited to bring one of the biggest global sporting events to Indian fans. Stars like Alexia Putellas, Megan Rapinoe, Marta, and Sam Kerr have become household names in India for young girls and boys. The tournament is a celebration of women's football, and we are committed to providing fans with a great experience.”
Sangeet Shirodkar, 1Stadia CEO and co-founder, said, “Partnering with FanCode to bring the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to fans in India is a significant step for 1Stadia. FanCode's extensive reach and strength in the IPTV domain make them an ideal partner to deliver the tournament to a wide range of viewers. Women's sports, especially in the digital streaming space, have gained maximum traction and appeal, and we are excited to leverage this momentum to showcase the extraordinary talent and competitiveness of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Together with FanCode, we are confident in our ability to captivate and engage audiences across India, driving viewership to new heights.”
FanCode's partnership with 1Stadia and FIFA underscores its dedication to promoting and expanding the reach of women's sports. By offering an inclusive platform that showcases the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, FanCode continues to be at the forefront of revolutionizing sports consumption in India.
As part of the partnership, FanCode will also exclusively livestream FIFA Beach World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for later in the year.
FanCode is offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.