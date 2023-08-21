ixigo named official Co-Sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup Cricket 2023

ixigo's collaboration with the Men’s Asia Cup is poised to elevate its visibility to an extensive audience of more than 500 million viewers, affirming the brand’s strategic market presence and global visibility. As the official co-sponsor, ixigo will be prominently showcased in multiple key areas in the match venues as well as on TV and OTT through on-ground visibility and awards. ixigo has also rolled out an exciting campaign “Ticket to Cricket'' to engage with cricket fans and its vast user base. Under this campaign, the travel company is running social media and coupon code contests this month, offering match tickets and flat Rs. 30,000 off on flight tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup. As a part of these contests, tickets for the much awaited India vs. Pakistan match and the Asia Cup Final will also be up for grabs.