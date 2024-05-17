NCLT approves the merger of Viacom18 and Star India: Report

The merger process consists of two steps: first, Viacom18's TV and streaming assets are transferred to Digital18, and then these assets are demerged and transferred to Star India. In exchange for the arrangement, Viacom18 will hand over JioCinema to Digital18 and receive payment of Rs 24,186 crore in the form of 24.18 billion fully paid-up shares of Rs 10 each. Viacom18 will also shift its media business to Digital18 in exchange for Rs 2,769 crore through the issuance of 2.76 billion fully paid-up shares of Rs 10 each.