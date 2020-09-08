OTT will be the Future of the Media & Entertainment Industry

Ashi Dua, founder, Flying Unicorn Entertainment, while discussing her journey from film to OTT movies mentioned that OTT is here to stay and, it has given content wings to fly making it reach a wider audience.

She said that the theatre will remain in the entertainment space but, it has to tweak its consumer experience.

She highlighted that OTT is a gold mine for writers and, it's giving writers a golden opportunity to showcase their creativity and imagination with an increasing demand for varied genres of content.