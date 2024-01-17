Star Sports marginally increases ad rates for IPL 2024

The combined rate for SD and HD channels has increased to Rs 16.4 lakhs from Rs 16 lakhs.
Star Sports has marginally increased its ad rates for IPL 2024 for SD and HD channels. The combined rate for SD and HD channels has increased to Rs 16.4 lakhs from Rs 16 lakhs. SD rates have grown from Rs 12 lakhs to 12.8 lakhs. Meanwhile, it has lowered the entry cost for HD channels from Rs 5.9 lakhs to Rs 5.5 lakhs/ 10 seconds.
The IPL is broadcasted on Star Sports and live streamed on Jio Cinema. Disney Star is currently in talks with Viacom18 for a potential merger.
The channel has offered more attractive pricing compared to digital. The rate for SD channels is 20% lower compared to the rate for Mobile/ Web (Rs 16 lakhs). Meanwhile CTV rates, which offers a reach of around 50 million, is available at Rs 6.5 lakhs compared to Rs 5.5 lakhs for HD, which reaches 150 mn viewers. Overall digital rate (Mobile + CTV) is Rs 22.5 lakh as compared to the television rate (SD+HD) at Rs 16.5 lakh.