Star Sports welcomes nine new broadcast sponsors for IPL 2024

Star Sports, the official broadcast channel for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, has roped in nine brand partners as its official broadcast sponsors. These include Cadbury Dairy Milk, Havells Lloyd, Hide & Seek, Vanessa, Rupay Credit, Parle Products, Harpic, HDFC Payzapp, and Groww.
It has already onboarded Dream11, Vimal, Asian Paints, Charged By Thums Up, Joy, Dettol, and Amul earlier on March 14, 2024.
Many of these brands partnered with Star Sports in 2023 as well. The channel had roped in Dream 11, Asian Paints and Charged by Thums Up, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Parle Biscuits, and RuPay.