Why MO believes brands must build fandom and act like creators—or get left behind

No one is interested in dull advertisements anymore. Not the audience, not the brands, and certainly not the new wave of agencies taking charge. Modern advertising feels less like 'brand communication' and more like creator content—meme-worthy, daring, and often directly woven into the fabric of popular culture.

Remember when Samay Raina transformed his controversy into collaborations? Or when a celebrity’s viral quirk served as a hook for a campaign? That’s not mere coincidence; that’s the strategy at play.

Now, OML- the Mumbai-based media and culture company behind Comicstaan, NH7 Weekender and creators like Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian and Tanmay Bhat, is entering the fray with its new advertising vertical, MO.

‘Bury the boring’: The philosophy behind MO

When asked about the meaning of MO, Manav Parekh, EVP–creative at Only Much Louder (OML), chuckled and said, “It can be anything you want—More Oranges, Move Over, More Orangutans. MO is what you make of it.”

But behind the playful ambiguity sits a clear philosophy: bury the boring.

“I think advertising has become either supremely functional and boring, or it swings the other way where agencies take themselves too seriously,” Parekh explains.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to create entertaining communication. For us, the base level is simple. Can we just not be boring?”

Devarshi Shah, chief growth officer at OML, adds, “Why can’t ads touch our lives the way the old Cadbury ads did? Why can’t they be more fun, more memorable, and simply not boring? That’s the question we built MO on. Advertising shouldn’t just sell; it should entertain.”

Shah explains ads now compete with all content in your feed, not just each other. “If people are scrolling past stand-up clips, reels, and memes, your ad has to earn its place there. That’s why fun, energy and memorability are non-negotiables for us.”

From Indie music to internet culture

For those familiar with OML, the launch of MO is not an unexpected development. Over the past two decades, the company has played a significant role in shaping youth and pop culture, spanning areas such as indie music, stand-up comedy, OTT content, and creator management.

“OML started over 22 years ago with indie music, at a time when there really wasn’t an industry. We helped create one. We did the same with comedy and later with new-age creators,” Parekh points out.

“So when we say brands need to act like creators, it’s not a buzzword. We’ve lived this journey.”

Shah put it more bluntly: “A brand shouldn’t just build followers; it should build fandom. That’s what creators do: they put themselves out there – their talent, vulnerabilities, and emotions. That’s how they connect. Brands need to do the same.”

So how does MO fit into OML’s structure?

Shah explains that OML is made up of multiple standalone business units. “There’s the talent management business, which is our oldest vertical. Then there’s OML Studios, our production house, and a branded content division. The branded content side is split into two agencies: MO, which is the creative advertising agency, and Hypothesis, which handles influencer marketing. Each operates independently but with the same OML ethos.”

Campaigns that speak like creators

MO has already dipped its toes in with campaigns for Myntra, Canva, Durex, and Flipkart. The throughline across them, Shah says, is multi-dimensional storytelling.

“Online audiences consume everything – funny, inspirational, emotional, and educational. Our job is to act like creators ourselves, then enable brands to do the same. Take the Durex podcast: it was both funny and educational. That’s the sweet spot.”

Parekh cited Canva as another example: “Last year, we built the campaign around: when you care about what you’re saying, you use Canva. This year, we took it to 'design is the language of feelings'. That opens up a whole world of funny, vulnerable, heartwarming. That’s what being real and relatable looks like.”

Riding the internet culture wave

In 2025, internet culture has become mainstream culture. Skincare ads that mock controversies and creators transforming viral moments into brand deals illustrate how the rules of advertising are being rewritten on a daily basis.

“Gen Z can call out inauthenticity instantly, and they don’t hold back. Which is great, because it forces brands to be real,” Parekh says.

“The conversations we’re having with clients today are not about pretending to know the audience. It’s about being honest: don’t fake it, just show you’re trying. That honesty works better than faking it.”

The road ahead

What lies ahead for MO? Shah expressed it succinctly: “We aspire to be the partner for organisations that seek to engage in enjoyable, meaningful work. The type of work that inspires us, motivates us to rise each morning, and brings joy to both ourselves and our audiences.”

Or, as Parekh frames it, “At the end of the day, if it’s boring, why even make it?”