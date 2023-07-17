Zee Entertainment forms interim committee to run operations: Moneycontrol Report

The company in a statement said: “The Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) in a meeting conducted on July 14, 2023, evaluated and discussed all the necessary steps, in light of the interim order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the subsequent judgement by Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). Since the order restricts Punit Goenka from holding the position as director or key managerial position in a listed company, the Board of the Company has constituted an Interim Committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations of the Company."