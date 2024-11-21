ZEE targets regional brands with ‘Dilfluencers’ platform

Zee Entertainment has launched a new initiative, Dilfluencers, designed to attract a wide array of advertisers, including tier-2, tier-3, and localised brands, by capitalising on Zee’s strong ties with Indian audiences.



At the core of the initiative is the idea of taking iconic TV characters beyond the small screen. Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer at ZEE, explains that these characters transcend television narratives, serving as cultural touchpoints that resonate deeply with audiences.

“Characters in Indian soap operas often span thousands of episodes, evolving to reflect cultural and market-specific nuances,” says Mahadev. “Our initiative focuses on leveraging these character personas—not the artists themselves—to create authentic and engaging storytelling opportunities for brands.”

By treating characters as relatable influencers, Dilfluencers enables brands to connect with their target audience in a meaningful and non-intrusive way.

The initiative seeks to harness Zee’s existing digital capabilities—like a billion organic weekly Facebook impressions and 200 million YouTube followers across language markets—to amplify these connections.

Zee has also launched a new campaign featuring Jackie Shroff to highlight the new initiative. The campaign positions the Zee network as the "number one influencer in India".

Tailored for Tier-2 and national advertisers alike

While Zee has helped build numerous large-scale brands, Dilfluencers aims to make the power of storytelling accessible to even smaller players.

“Tier-2 and tier-3 advertisers often lack the scale to advertise on television, but they can benefit significantly from the digital reach of our TV content,” Mahadev notes.

He further explains that through localised campaigns designed for regional markets, smaller brands can tap into the cultural resonance of Zee’s characters.

For instance, a character deeply embedded in a regional storyline is better positioned to promote local products than a national celebrity who might not resonate culturally and linguistically.

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer at ZEE, highlights this advantage, citing the relatability and trust that local characters provide.

“If you use a national ambassador like Amitabh Bachchan for a Tamil or Telugu campaign, there might be a disconnect. On the other hand, local characters naturally embody the culture, making the message far more impactful,” Sehgal explained.

The characters will originate from television, while the campaigns will leverage Zee’s extensive digital network, showcasing both long-format and short-format content.

Affordable solutions for smaller brands

For smaller advertisers, producing traditional TV commercials or large-scale digital campaigns can often be prohibitively expensive. Zee’s Dilfluencers provides a flexible and budget-friendly option.

“Instead of investing in expensive production, brands can collaborate with us to create tactical, seasonal, or festival-specific messages,” says Sehgal. “We’re not just selling media space but offering a comprehensive solution—short videos, brand films, or character-driven narratives—all tailored to the needs of our advertisers.”

This approach is particularly beneficial for startups, many of which prioritise authentic communication to build credibility and trust. “For startups aiming to establish their identity, this initiative provides a unique blend of authenticity and reach,” Sehgal adds.

Long-term partnerships

When asked whether the initiative aims to enhance ad revenue for the network, Sehgal states that while the primary goal is to generate ad revenue, Zee’s strategy extends beyond transactional brand partnerships.

Both Mahadev and Sehgal emphasise the importance of creating long-term communication strategies in collaboration with advertisers.

“Our goal is to move beyond one-off brand placements and work as strategic partners,” Sehgal says. “This ensures a consistent alignment between the character’s narrative and the brand’s values.”

An example of this synergy could be a financial brand encouraging women to take charge of their investments, promoted through a TV character such as Amrita from Kaise Mujhe Tum. Such collaborations allow brands to leverage the character’s existing values, making the messaging more organic and impactful.

“Television has been delivering brand solutions like product placements for over 15 years,” Mahadev says. “With Dilfluencers, we’re taking these solutions into the digital space while ensuring that the authenticity and cultural relevance of our characters remain intact.”

