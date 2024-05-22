AI is here to stay, but the buck stops with marketers

MakeMyTrip, being an online travel agency, acquires a lot of first-party consumer data on its platform. With the entire industry traversing away from the third-party data, Singh also points out that the utility of AI to optimise first-party data is going to be paramount.

“We aggregate the travel audience in India, so we have a first-party data play. What AI does is it helps us understand the consumers better. A consumer might have a footprint across our platforms such as our app, desktop app, our website. Accumulating data from across these channels helps us understand consumer behaviour better.”