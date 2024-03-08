Almost 60 to 70% of our marketing spends will be on digital in 2024: Satish N.S., Haier India

He asserts that the next change in consumer behaviour is the evolution of new-age consumers since the average age of decision-makers has declined in India. “The new age consumer does not look at the name of a brand. Instead, they know what they are looking to buy and are well-informed. From people who are changing because of technology to the ones coming for the first time, we are targeting everyone. We assure (consumers) about the quality which we are delivering,” he says.