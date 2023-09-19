Burger King may end tie-up with Pepsi, to partner with Coca-Cola in India

The agreement with Coca-Cola is expected to be formalised and announced by the end of the next quarter, according to the reports.

If the deal goes through, it would grant Coca-Cola immediate access to more than 391 Burger King stores in India, including its coffee and beverage sub-brand BK Cafe. This partnership would provide a platform for Coca-Cola to offer a range of beverages, including soft drinks like Coke, Thums Up, and Sprite, as well as Minute Maid juices and Georgia coffee.