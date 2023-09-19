Burger King may end tie-up with Pepsi, to partner with Coca-Cola in India

The agreement with Coca-Cola is expected to be formalised and announced by the end of the next quarter
Burger King, is reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign an exclusive beverages partnership with Coca-Cola, potentially ending its nearly decade-long association with rival PepsiCo as reported by The Economic Times.
If the deal goes through, it would grant Coca-Cola immediate access to more than 391 Burger King stores in India, including its coffee and beverage sub-brand BK Cafe. This partnership would provide a platform for Coca-Cola to offer a range of beverages, including soft drinks like Coke, Thums Up, and Sprite, as well as Minute Maid juices and Georgia coffee.
This strategic move by Burger King could potentially reshape the competitive landscape in the Indian fast-food and beverage market, and it underscores the importance of exclusive partnerships between fast-food chains and beverage giants in the industry.