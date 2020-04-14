“Crisis can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models”: Sanjiv Mehta, HUL

Well, there are three possible transmission channels.

1) It takes a knocking on the confidence. Household wealth starts to contract and the tendency is to start saving money – this impacts consumption.

2) When there’s a direct hit to consumer confidence because of the performance of the financial markets – that’s when consumer sentiment drops sharply. It could even make them wary of discretionary spends and more pessimistic in the long run.

3) The supply side. The 2008 financial crisis is very different from what’s happening today. At that time, if you took care of the big global and domestic financial institutions, you’d be able to start overcoming the crisis. Here, we have a problem on both demand and supply sides, and this could lead to severe financial problems. The gaps in the supply chain will eventually start turning into problems.

It’s important to remember that recessions are cyclical in nature and not structural, however, that boundary can be blurred. History also suggests that the global economy, post a pandemic, like COVID-19, can be different in a number of ways.

Crisis can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. For example, the 2003 SARS outbreak is credited with the birth of online shopping.