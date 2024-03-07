Enough of awareness campaigns; 2024 will be the year of performance marketing for LEGO India

Pandey answers, “What we do with children is two-fold. When we want to talk to children directly, we typically leverage a lot of our own ecosystem, which includes our website and our app. And whatever we want to lend to children on digital platforms through game games and all of that is actually certified for safety because it works under a totally Awesome Media network, you know, which is then digitally approved for safety for children. It is also important for us to give the child a great first play experience because then you've recruited the child and have allowed him to move on to bigger sets.”